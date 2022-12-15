Putnam City West Assistant girls basketball Coach not letting sickle cell anemia deter his lifestyle

By Michael Kinney

Photo of Putnam City West Assistant girls basketball Coach Allen Russell

Allen Russell remembers exactly where he was the first time it happened.

While his mother tells him he had other episodes, he has vivid memories of the moment he understood what type of impact sickle cell anemia was going to have on his life.

“I was a sophomore at Lawton High, coming back from a football scrimmage at Mustang. I was sitting on a bus and out of nowhere, my heart just started racing pretty bad,” Russell recounted. “I just started hurting bad all over, never experienced anything like that before.

