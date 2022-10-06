Put Your Best Foot Forward in These Classic Golf Shoes

Everyone knows you never mess with a classic, but that doesn’t mean that the top brands aren’t putting a fresh spin on traditional golf shoe styles. Timeless brands, like True Linkswear and Royal Albatross, offer new and interesting designs while honoring the traditional golf shoe style.

Whether spikeless or spiked, classic doesn’t mean lacking for comfort. These golf shoes feature a clean exterior while inside Packing the bells and whistles to maintain support and comfort from the moment you step foot on the golf course.

If you tend to favor more traditional golf apparel or are drawn to new designs with a vintage feel, look no further for classic golf shoes you should add to your closet. Look and play your best in shoes that never go out of style.

Royal Albatross Golf Shoes – Handcrafted Luxury

While all of the Styles made by Royal Albatross are clean, classic and luxe, it’s not just the outside that counts. The materials, like fine Italian leather, certainly play a starring role in these golf shoes, and the artisanal craftsmanship ensures these classic golf shoes are well made and will last for years. They’re true investment pieces that can become a staple in any wardrobe.

Royal Albatross Richmond Spikeless Golf Shoes

All Royal Albatross shoes are classic, but some styles are more traditional while others play with color. The Richmond Spikeless could certainly be worn on and off the golf course, with its rich brown leather and cushioning midsole. For something more playful, the Kingsman Spikeless emanates the company’s British-designed, Italian-made ethos.

FootJoy Packard Golf Shoes

FootJoy makes golf shoes for every golfer and every possible style preference – whether sporty or classic, spiked or spikeless, this brand has a shoe that will appeal. If your tastes run traditional, then you’re in luck. FootJoy’s Packard golf shoes are made to look a cut above the rest on the golf course.

These clean styles feature spikes for an ideal grip, with a premium calfskin leather exterior that’s also waterproof. These shoes feel as great as they look with a molded OrthoLite FitBed Sole for extra cushioning and foot support. With classic, old-meets-new detailing, there’s a significant chance others will be asking where you got your shoes.

Cole Haan – Detailing that Dazzles

Cole Haan Original Grand Tour Golf Shoes

Cole Haan is a big name in luxury footwear, and the brand brings the same level of ingenuity, detailing and craftsmanship to their golf shoes. Their cleats and spikeless shoes offer optimal comfort with timeless, effortless style that always meets the moment.

For spikes, the Original Grand Tour golf shoe is an oxford-inspired model that is weatherproof with a foam insole for incredible support and cushioning. The soft spikes are removable, allowing a customizable experience with the conditions you’re playing in.

True Linkswear True OG Feel Spikeless Golf Shoes

If you know anything about True Linkswear golf shoes, it may be their stylish shoes with the walking golfer in mind. While many of their styles veer towards a more athletic look, they also offer classic designs for golfers who prefer a traditional style while taking advantage of all the comforts from the design.

The True OG Feel Spikeless checks all the boxes. Breathable and waterproof mesh wraps around the toes, with stylish detailing along the side, these are a minimalist, classic look with an outdoor spirit. The rubber tread is designed with durability in mind and excellent grip.

If Timeless style is what you’re after, get ready to also enjoy excellent craftsmanship and innovative comfort with each of these brands. A true classic never goes out of style, just like these golf shoes. And if you’re unsure which brand best fits your game, give our partner’s golf shoe selector a try.

