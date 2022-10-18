PUSD Rewards Art Educator – Outlook Pasadena

First published in the Oct. 6 print issues of the Pasadena Outlook .

If teaching is an art, then Victoria Camargo might just be the Resident Picasso at Altadena Arts Magnet Elementary.

Camargo, the school’s Arts Integration Coach, was surprised last week with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card for dedicating her 20-year career to art education.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses, along with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, presented the “Big Day for Teachers” award at a morning assembly on Sept. 20. The teary-eyed Carmargo said she felt honored and grateful to be receiving the award.

“I love my job,” Camargo said to hundreds of students. “I love every day with you guys, and I love seeing all your beautiful art all over this school. So, thank you for letting me do this great work.”

Her teaching career began as a substitute for Pasadena Unified. In 2002, she was hired as a full-time 3rd grade teacher at Linda Vista. When the school was consolidated, Camargo was transferred to Altadena Elementary School as a 3rd grade teacher. Not only is Camargo a leader, mentor, liaison and teacher, she took the lead in creating the annual Art Walk event and reimagined visual art education online during quarantine.

“Ms. Camargo is a true gift to our Altadena Arts Magnet community,” Principal Benita Scheckel said. “She is gracious, hardworking and a boundless inspiration to all with whom she interacts.”

Camargo has been pivotal in preparing students for the PTA Reflections Art Contest, the Magnet Schools of America Arts Contest, the PUSD No Boundaries Art Show, and the Pasadena Educational Foundation Showcase. This year, Altadena students, under her direction, painted interactive murals which were displayed at City Hall for the “Celebrating Our Schools” event.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Ms. Camargo as a part of CFP Extra Yard for Teachers Week and the Big Day for Teachers,” said Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. “Ms. Camargo has dedicated her career to working with students and showing them the importance of the arts in their lives. She’s an amazing educator.”

Ms. Camargo’s students agree. “I love art class,” 4th-grader Evangeline Slemmons said. “It’s the best class. It’s my favorite subject.”

5th-grader Solange Portillo added: “My favorite thing about Ms. Camargo’s class is that we get to express ourselves in our painting and she doesn’t hold back on our creativity.”

Altadena Arts Grant Coordinator Regina Major said Altadena Arts is excited she is receiving the award.

“She is always encouraging, supporting and educating students, teachers and families,” Major said.

Camargo will be using the gift card for student resources. The Big Day for Teachers is a part of the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week, which celebrates educators across the country.