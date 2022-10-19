“Purple Is Back” | New Era Of Utah Jazz Basketball Set To Begin

For Jazz Nation, it’s been the most eventful offseason in a long time.

The past 174 days have been some of the most suspenseful, surprising, and exhilarating times to be a fan — and it’s just the beginning.

A new era of Jazz basketball starts on October 19 when Utah hosts Denver at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 pm and can be seen on AT&T SportsNet.

When the Jazz take the court, the team will look massively different compared to the last few seasons.

Leading the way is Rookie head Coach Will Hardy, overseeing an intriguing blend of youth and veterans on the roster. They will also be wearing new uniforms, a color scheme that honors the past while shining a bright light on the future.

“Purple is back and here to stay,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “This uniform collection features the return of our Cornerstone color purple, which will be integral to our new designs in future Jazz seasons. Purple is beloved by our fan base and lives at the core of our identity. Alongside our newly painted courts, these fresh yet familiar looks speak to our great history and dynamic future.”

Going with this theme of “new” and “exciting,” Utah partnered with Grammy-winning jazz artist Cory Henry. Henry, a Massive NBA fan, credits John Stockton and Karl Malone for strongly impacting the way he played basketball growing up.