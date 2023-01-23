Purdy, Hurts meet in rematch of classic college football Shootout (Video)

Brock Purdy and Jalen Harts are set to square off in the NFC Championship Game with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line, and the Matchup will look somewhat familiar to college football fans, especially those in the Big 12.

Once upon a time — back in 2019, actually — Purdy and Hurts were on the same field in one of the more exciting shootouts in recent memory.

Purdy started for Iowa State and Hurts for Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama, and each teamed up to play one of the most entertaining games of the 2019 college football season.

