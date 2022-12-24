Purdue’s Zach Edey and Tennessee’s defense highlight college basketball’s most impressive stats this season

With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Against Minnesota on Dec. 4, Edey had a player-of-the-year moment, racking up career-highs in points (31) and rebounds (22) in an 89-70 win. Edey recorded his third 20-15 game of the season with a 29-point, 16-rebound effort against Davidson on Dec. 17.

As a team, Tennessee’s defense has been nothing short of Spectacular this season. Through 12 games, the Volunteers rank fifth in the Nation in opposing points per game (52.8), second in opponent field goal percentage (32.9%) and first in opponent three-point percentage (20.1). Rick Barnes’ Squad has allowed 70+ points just twice this season while holding eight opponents to 50 points or less.

Keep scrolling to see some of college basketball’s most impressive statistics this season: