Purdue’s Men’s Club Basketball Team Has New Uniforms And They’re Gorgeous

Editors Note: We’re working on expanding our coverage to feature a Weekly non-revenue or club sport. These won’t be comprehensive breakdowns, just a shout out to things outside of football, basketball going on around campus, and some links.

As Purdue’s men’s club basketball team begins their season, the returning Collegiate club ball Champs have some fancy new uniforms to don.

You’ve got the Power P on the shorts, the script nickname on the jerseys, and the classic block numbers. As someone with a graphic design background…10/10, no notes.

Purdue’s club team accomplished the following last year:

2021 Raider Classic Champions 2022 NIRSA Madtown Midwest Regional Champions 2021-2022 Great Lakes East Conference Champions 2022 Great Lakes Regional Champs 2022 National Champions with a #1 National Ranking and a 24-2 Record

They’re the only team in their conference (which consists of Bradley, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI, and Western Illinois) that has yet to play a conference game, but they currently sit at 4-2 and are heavy conference favorites before their local season even starts. The two losses came against Depaul and Arizona State.

The Club Boilers previously won a Championship in 2017 and they represent one of only two schools with multiple NCBBA national championships, the other being East Carolina.

The Boilermakers’ men’s club basketball team will see action in three double headers, this week at Butler against the Bulldogs, next week at home vs Western Illinois, and the following week in West Lafayette against the hated Hoosiers. You can find the rest of the schedule here. Also follow club basketball, as seen in the Embedded tweet for any updates.