Purdue vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 2 predictions from proven model

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will be looking for revenge when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Monday night. Last season, Purdue’s short stay as the top-ranked team came to an end when it lost to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights notched a 70-68 win in that game by virtue of a halfcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Rutgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131.5.

Purdue vs. Rutgers spread: Purdue -8.5

Purdue vs. Rutgers over/under: 131.5 points

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is off to its first 13-0 start to a season since 2009-10, which matched the 1993-94 school record for an undefeated start. The Boilermakers have already gone 3-0 as the top-ranked team in the country, so they are comfortable playing in this role. They cruised to an 82-49 win over Florida A&M in their nonconference finale last Thursday, as Zach Edey returned from a one-game absence to record a double-double.

Edey, who sat out in a win over New Orleans due to an illness, had 14 points and 10 rebounds in his fifth straight double-double. He has positioned himself as an early candidate in the national player of the year discussion, averaging 21.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Purdue has won five of its last six home games against Rutgers and is motivated to avenge last season’s loss.

Why Rutgers can cover

Purdue might be the top-ranked team in college basketball, but it has been massively overvalued by the betting market. The Boilermakers failed to cover the spread for the seventh straight time in their win over Florida A&M, and they have gone 0-6 against the spread in their last six home games. Rutgers comes into this game with confidence after rolling to blowout wins over Wake Forest, Bucknell and Coppin State.

The Scarlet Knights also took down Purdue when the Boilermakers were the top-ranked team last season, so they are going to bring that confidence into this game as well. They have recorded 14 wins over ranked opponents during Coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure. Rutgers has won four of the last five meetings between these teams, covering the spread on all five occasions.

