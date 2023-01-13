Purdue vs. Nebraska prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 13 best bets from proven model

A Big Ten battle features the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday evening. The Boilermakers are 15-1 overall and have won two straight games. It’s Jan. 8, they defeated Penn State 76-63. On the opposite side, the Cornhuskers own a 9-8 record. They’ve dropped two of its past three outings. The Illinois Fighting Illini beat Nebraska 76-50 on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET. The Boilermakers are 15-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.

Nebraska vs. Purdue spread: Boilermakers -15

Nebraska vs. Purdue over/under: 132 points

Nebraska vs. Purdue money line: Boilermakers -1600, Cornhuskers +850

NEB: The Under is 9-1 in Cornhuskers’ last 10 games following an ATS loss

PUR: The home team is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings

Featured Game | Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Why Purdue can cover



Purdue continues to play like one of the top teams in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers head into this matchup ranked fifth in the conference in scoring (75.9), first in rebounds (40.6) and fourth in assists (15.6). This group put up 80-plus points in six games this season. Junior center Zach Edey plays a major role for this Squad on both ends of the floor.

Edey has a pair of strong hands with a soft touch around the rim. The Ontario native clogs up the lane and does a great job at altering shots. He’s seventh in the Nation in points (21.9) and first in rebounds (13.2) with 2.1 blocks per game. Additionally, Edey is second in the country with 13 double-doubles on the year. He finished his last outing with 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Why Nebraska can cover

Senior forward Derrick Walker is an athletic and assertive force in the frontcourt. Walker slashes to the rim and is able to finish through contact in the paint. The Missouri native does an excellent job at boxing out and snagging boards. Walker averages 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. It’s Jan. 7, he logged 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Senior guard Sam Griesel impacts the game in a multitude of ways for the Cornhuskers. Griesel is a downhill scorer who has good court vision to find the open man. The Nebraska native leads the team in assists (4.2) with 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He also gets into passing lanes, logging at least two steals in six games thus far. He amassed 12 points and six boards in his last outing.

