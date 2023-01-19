Purdue vs. Minnesota odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The No. 3 The Purdue Boilermakers will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday night. Purdue came up with some big plays down the stretch of its 64-63 win at Michigan State on Monday, but it failed to cover the 3.5-point spread. Minnesota has lost three of its last four games, including a 78-60 setback against Illinois earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 14 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133. Before Entering any Purdue vs. Minnesota picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Minnesota vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -14

Minnesota vs. Purdue over/under: 133 points

Minnesota vs. Purdue money line: Minnesota +700, Purdue -1100

Why Minnesota can cover

Purdue continues to be overvalued by the betting market, as it has now covered the spread just three times in its last 12 games. The Boilermakers are coming off an emotionally taxing game at Michigan State on Monday, where they needed some late magic to avoid getting upset as 3.5-point favorites. They failed to cash tickets for their Backers in that 64-63 final, marking the fifth time in their last six road games that they have done so.

Minnesota has proven that it can compete with some of the top teams in the Big Ten, as it lost at then-No. 14 Wisconsin by three points earlier this month before going on the road and beating Ohio State last week. Sophomore forward Dawson Garcia leads Minnesota with 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Junior forward Jamison Battle (12.9) and junior guard Ta’Lon Cooper (11.0) are both scoring in double figures as well.

Why Purdue can cover

While Minnesota has put together a few solid performances in conference play, its season has been defined by its inconsistency. The Golden Gophers are coming off an 18-point loss to Illinois on Monday, despite being an 8.5-point underdog. They have not been able to meet expectations recently either, covering just once in their last eight home games.

Purdue is used to playing on the road, with four of its last five games coming away from home. Star big man Zach Edey poured in a career-high 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the win over Michigan State on Monday, including a go-ahead shot with 2.2 seconds remaining. The Boilermakers have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, and they have too much firepower for Minnesota to handle.

