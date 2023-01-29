Purdue vs. Michigan State odds, how to watch, stream: Model makes college basketball Picks for Jan. 29, 2023

Big Ten rivals will go head-to-head on Sunday when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers host the Michigan State Spartans and you can only catch the broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The Boilermakers are off to a fabulous 20-1 start and are 9-1 in Big Ten play, while Michigan State is 14-7 on the season with a 6-4 mark in the conference. Purdue has won seven in a row in the rivalry, but Michigan State has managed to cover the spread in two of the last three meetings. You can stream the game on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial now with promo code PLAYOFFS until 1/31/23.

Tipoff is set for 12:15 pm ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. The latest Purdue vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Boilermakers as 8-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 130. Sunday’s Showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount’s catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing . You can use the code PLAYOFFS to get your first 30 days for free, so sign up now here.

How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan State

Purdue vs. Michigan State date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Purdue vs. Michigan State time: 12:15 pm ET

Purdue vs. Michigan State TV channel: CBS

Purdue vs. Michigan State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball Picks for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Before tuning into the Purdue vs. Michigan State game, you need to see the college basketball Picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Purdue vs. Michigan State, the model projects that Purdue covers the 8-point spread at home. The Boilermakers have risen to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after opening the season unranked due in large part to the dominance of 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who averages 21.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Edey is a Matchup Nightmare for every team in the country and he’s managed a double-double in all but four games so far this season. However, the Spartans will have the ability to throw plenty of frontcourt depth at Edey. In addition, the Spartans have been able to win consistently from the 3-point line, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc but only allowing opponents to shoot 30.1%.

Ultimately, the model gives the edge to the Boilermakers. They score 74 points in the projections and pick up the double-digit win that helps Purdue cover in well over 50% of simulations. Stream the game right here.

How to watch, live stream college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS Sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS and much more.