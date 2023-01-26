Purdue vs. Michigan odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer models

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will look to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday night. Purdue has a two-game lead over Rutgers, Northwestern and Michigan atop the Big Ten standings. Meanwhile, the Wolverines bounced back from a loss at Maryland with a 60-56 win against Minnesota last Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET from Ann Arbor, Mich. The Boilermakers are favored by 5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.

Michigan vs. Purdue spread: Michigan +5

Michigan vs. Purdue over/under: 136 points

Michigan vs. Purdue money line: Michigan +192, Purdue -235

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has won five of its last six home games, including a 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Big man Hunter Dickinson scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Golden Gophers, upping his season averages to 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have won six of their last seven meetings with Purdue, and they have covered the spread in six straight home games against the Boilermakers.

Freshman guard Jett Howard suffered an ankle injury against Minnesota and is expected to miss this game, but freshman guard Dug McDaniel is expected to return from a foot injury. McDaniel is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 assists per game, while sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin is chipping in 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. Purdue has only covered the spread four times in its last 14 games, and it has failed to cover in 10 straight meetings with Michigan.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue reclaimed the top spot in the college basketball rankings when it extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Maryland on Sunday. The Boilermakers nearly blew a 16-point lead, but they were able to maintain their composure down the stretch. Center Zach Edey scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, notching his 16th double-double of the season.

The Boilermakers were impressive on the defensive end of the court, holding an opponent to 55 points or fewer for the third time in the past four games. They are now off to their best 20-game start in program history and have won five straight road games. Michigan has only covered the spread once in its last five games, and it could be without its second-leading scorer (Howard) on Thursday.

