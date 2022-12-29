Purdue vs. Florida A&M odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 29 predictions from proven model

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will be looking to take care of business when they face the Florida A&M Rattlers on Thursday evening. Purdue has a chance to finish the 2022 portion of its schedule with a perfect record after winning its first 12 games. Florida A&M has lost four of its last five games, including an 88-68 setback at then-No. 19 Kentucky last Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 5 pm ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 36.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Florida A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132.5. Before Entering any Florida A&M vs. Purdue picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the season 21-15 on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Purdue vs. Florida A&M spread: Purdue -36.5

Purdue vs. Florida A&M over/under: 132.5 points

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue controls the top spot in the AP poll for the third consecutive week following its 74-53 win over New Orleans last Wednesday. The Boilermakers are the first team from the Big Ten since Indiana during the 1974-75 and 1975-76 seasons to hold a No. 1 ranking in consecutive seasons. Big man Zach Edey leads the way with 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, making him the early favorite to win the Wooden Award.

He missed last week’s game against New Orleans due to an illness, but he is expected to return on Thursday. Trey Kaufman-Renn stepped up with Edey sidelined, scoring 24 points in 26 minutes. Florida A&M is on a nine-game road losing streak and has only won twice in its first 10 games this season.

Why Florida A&M can cover

Florida A&M has only been able to pick up two wins this season, but it has been very competitive against quality opponents. The Rattlers have covered the spread in five of their last six games, including their recent losses at Louisville and then-No. 19 Kentucky. They have already faced seven power-conference teams this season, so they are prepared for this type of game.

Junior forward Jaylen Bates leads a balanced Florida A&M lineup with 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Purdue has a Big Ten game on deck against Rutgers on Monday, so this game might not command its full attention. The Boilermakers have been able to hold onto the top spot in the polls, but they have failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games.

