Purdue volleyball Seniors pave their own path to success

WEST LAFAYETTE – They’ve played in Arenas so silent you could hear a pin drop.

And in some of the largest college volleyball venues in the nation.

Sometimes in front of the most raucous of environments: Penn State’s Rec Hall, Illinois’ Huff Hall, Wisconsin Fieldhouse, Minnesota’s Pavilion or Nebraska’s Devaney Sports Center to name a few.

There is no substitute for Holloway Gymnasium.

“Every time, everyone is like, playing at Nebraska, a great big gymnasium, but it’s not the same to the closeness of the family and crowd here,” Purdue outside hitter Emma Ellis said. “It’s my favorite place to play. I get more nervous here than playing any other place.”

Holloway is the place where the home fans engage with the opponents, rather than tear them down as Purdue players have found to be the case at some other arenas. It’s where crowd noise and support provides the intimidation, not ripping down the opposing team with personal taunts. And it’s where, after a loss, the fans come by and tell the players that the Boilermakers will get them next time.

