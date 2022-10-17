Purdue Unranked in Preseason Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After rankings as high as No. 1 in the Nation last year, Purdue will enter the 2022-23 college basketball season unranked. The Boilermakers finished with a 29-8 overall record last season which included a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play.

But with a talented roster and hopes of an appearance in the Final Four, the team’s season ended with a stunning defeat at the hands of Saint Peter’s in Philadelphia during the Sweet 16.

Now, Coach Matt Painter Returns just a pair of starters from a year ago after losing five major contributors by way of the transfer portal and the desire to play at the professional level. With so much roster turnover, Purdue has just six players on the depth chart with college playing experience, and only five were with the team during last season’s run.

