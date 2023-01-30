Purdue Unanimously Voted No. 1 in the Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue had a short drop from the top spot in the national rankings before climbing back to No. 1 last week.

The Boilermakers are now 21-1 and 10-1 in Big Ten play this season and earned all 62 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll on Monday. They are the first unanimous No. 1 team of 2022-23.

