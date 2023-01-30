Purdue Unanimously Voted No. 1 in the Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue had a short drop from the top spot in the national rankings before climbing back to No. 1 last week.

The Boilermakers are now 21-1 and 10-1 in Big Ten play this season and earned all 62 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll on Monday. They are the first unanimous No. 1 team of 2022-23.

Purdue went on the road Thursday and took down Michigan 75-70 at the Crisler Center before returning home to rout Michigan State 77-61 on Sunday inside Mackey Arena.

In its most recent win, junior center Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and came down with 13 rebounds. The Boilermakers ride an eight-game win streak ahead of this week’s matchups against Penn State and No. 21 Indiana.

The 21-1 start is the best start by a Big Ten team since Ohio State won its first 24 games in the 2010-11 season. It also marks just the fourth time since 2000 that a conference school has started 21-1, alongside Ohio State (2011), Wisconsin (2007) and Illinois (2005).

Purdue and Indiana were the only two Big Ten programs ranked this week. Illinois, Rutgers and Northwestern also received votes.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Jan. 30

Here’s a look at the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 13, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Purdue (21-1) Tennessee (18-3) Houston (20-2) Alabama (18-3) Arizona (19-3) Virginia (16-3) Kansas State (18-3) Kansas (17-4) UCLA (17-4) Texas (17-4) Baylor (16-5) Gonzaga (18-4) Iowa State (15-5) Marquette (17-5) TCU (16-5) Xavier (17-5) Providence (17-5) Saint Mary’s (19-4) Florida Atlantic (21-1) Clemson (18-4) Indiana (15-6) San Diego State (17-4) Miami (16-5) UConn (16-6) Auburn (16-5)

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

