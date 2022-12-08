Purdue soars, Michigan tumbles after first month

Stop the count! After the first month of the season, the Big Ten has outperformed preseason expectations by a wide margin. The Big Ten entered 2022-23 with just three teams in the AP Top 25 and none in the top 10. A month later, four Big Ten teams can be considered Final Four contenders, and five teams earned a spot in Monday’s AP Top 25.

Injuries and inconsistent defensive play have hampered Michigan, but Purdue has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the Big Ten

Here are the Big Ten power rankings after a wild first month of the season:

