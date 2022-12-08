Purdue soars, Michigan tumbles after first month

Stop the count! After the first month of the season, the Big Ten has outperformed preseason expectations by a wide margin. The Big Ten entered 2022-23 with just three teams in the AP Top 25 and none in the top 10. A month later, four Big Ten teams can be considered Final Four contenders, and five teams earned a spot in Monday’s AP Top 25.

Injuries and inconsistent defensive play have hampered Michigan, but Purdue has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the Big Ten

“Overall, if you look at our team in the last three games, I think you would say everybody was on the floor — everybody was diving,” Purdue’s Matt Painter said after the Boilermakers knocked off West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. “Bad attitudes and bad play and selfishness is contagious, and good play and guys sticking together — like guys having a good attitude and playing 10 minutes in there — that’s contagious. Helping out, being a good teammate, diving on the floor — that’s contagious. So, it can go either way for you sometimes as a coach. But you’ve got to Recruit chemistry, you’ve got to Recruit good dudes that are competitive and I think that’s what we have.”

Here are the Big Ten power rankings after a wild first month of the season: