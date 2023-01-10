Purdue Pulls Three Votes in Final AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned College Football Playoff national Champions with a 65-7 beatdown of the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. They topped the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season as the last remaining undefeated team.

Following a 63-7 loss at the hands of LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Purdue football finished with an 8-6 overall record and garnered three votes in the national rankings.

The Big Ten conference had three schools ranked, with No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State leading the way after their respective losses in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Penn State came in at No. 7 by defeating Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl. Minnesota, Iowa, Maryland and Illinois also received votes alongside Purdue.

The Boilermakers Usher in a new era in their football program in 2023 as head Coach Ryan Walters takes the helm for his first season in West Lafayette.

Here’s a look at the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for Week 16, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Georgia (15-0) TCU (13-2) Michigan (13-1) Ohio State (11-2) Alabama (11-2) Tennessee (11-2) Penn State (11-2) Washington (11-2) Tulane (12-2) Utah (10-4) Florida State (10-3) USC (11-3) Clemson (11-3) Kansas State (10-4) Oregon (10-3) LSU (10-4) Oregon State (10-3) Notre Dame (9-4) Troy (12-2) Mississippi State (9-4) UCLA (9-4) Pittsburgh (9-4) South Carolina (8-5) Fresno State (10-4) Texas (8-5)

Others receiving votes:

Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1

