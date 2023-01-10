Purdue Pulls Three Votes in Final AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned College Football Playoff national Champions with a 65-7 beatdown of the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. They topped the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season as the last remaining undefeated team.

Following a 63-7 loss at the hands of LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Purdue football finished with an 8-6 overall record and garnered three votes in the national rankings.

