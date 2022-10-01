Purdue Men’s Golf Face Short Turnaround, Heading to Milwaukee

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue men’s golf team faces a quick turnaround as it heads to Wisconsin for the second time this season for the Marquette Intercollegiate, held at the Milwaukee Country Club.

Action starts with 36 holes on Sunday and concludes with the final 18 holes on Monday. The teams will play a shotgun start on Sunday and then have tee times for Monday’s final round. This marks the first time in the nine-year history of the event that the tournament will be played at the Milwaukee Country Club after being at Erin Hills the previous eight tournaments.

According to last year’s final Golfstat rankings, eight of the 15 teams ended last year ranked in the top 100 with five being ranked in the top 50. Purdue has already faced five teams in the field this fall, owning a 4-1-0 record (lone loss to Wisconsin on its home course).

THE FIELD (Golfstat Rankings – End of 2022 season)

14 Auburn

28 Purdue

30 South Florida

34 Charlotte

50 Northwestern

63 UC Davis

93 Marquette

97 Wisconsin

103 Iowa State

110 Rutgers

137 Minnesota

140 Northern Illinois

151 Cal Poly

169 Miami, Ohio

249 Howard

LAST TIME OUT

Purdue overcame a sluggish second round to finish eighth at the highly-competitive Inverness Intercollegiate against a field that boasted 11 top-40 teams. Purdue was 11thth after 36 holes, but moved up three spots with a 1-over par 285 and finished in the top half of the field for the second time in as many events this fall. Seeing his first action of the fall, Herman Sekne tied for ninth at 2-over par 215, while Nick Dentino recorded his second straight top-20 finish with a 15th-place showing at 5-over par 218.

TEAM NOTES

With its top-five finish at the Badger Invitational, Purdue has played 109 tournaments under head Coach Rob Bradley finishing in the top five in 58 of them.

finishing in the top five in 58 of them. Purdue has 28 rounds of 279 or better during the Rob Bradley round. Prior to his arrival, Purdue had 16 rounds of 279 or better in school history.

round. Prior to his arrival, Purdue had 16 rounds of 279 or better in school history. Eight of the top-10 single-season team scoring averages have come in the Rob Bradley round.

round. Since the start of last year, Purdue owns a 98-47-0 (.676) head-to-head winning percentage.

PURDUE LINEUP