Purdue Linebacker Jalen Graham Announces Decision to Declare for the 2023 NFL Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior linebacker Jalen Graham announced Wednesday night his intention of declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. They spent the last four seasons with the Boilermakers.

“To Purdue, I would like to thank the coaches and training and strength staff for helping me continue to work towards my goals,” Graham wrote via social media. “Thank you Coach Dex and Coach Jackson for recruiting me and introducing me to the university. I would like to thank Coach Houston for continuing to push me on and off the field to be the best man I can be these last two seasons.”

