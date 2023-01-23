Purdue jumps back to No. 1 after Temple shocks Houston

This past week was full of several shocking upsets.

From the top-ranked team in the country dropping what should have been an easy conference game, to Gonzaga’s 75-game home win streak snapping, it was a pretty wild week across men’s college basketball. And, once again, there’s a new No. 1.

Here’s everything you missed in Week 11 of the season, and the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Purdue takes No. 1 after Houston falls to Temple

Houston shouldn’t have had much of an issue on Sunday.

Yet the Temple Owls pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season — which led to a new No. 1 this week.

Temple stunned the Cougars in Houston 56-55 on Sunday in what was the Owls’ first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 2000. The loss was Houston’s second of the season, and snapped a nine-game win streak. It also dropped them two spots down in the rankings to No. 3.

“We had a bad day, but we still have a good team,” Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson said, via ESPN. “All of our dreams and goals are still ahead of us.”

With Houston falling, Purdue is back in the top spot this week. The Boilermakers have won six straight games, and most recently escaped with a 3-point win over Maryland. Alabama is now No. 2 amid its eight-game win streak, and is fresh off a dominant 21-point win over Missouri.

Zach Edey and Purdue are back at No. 1 this week. (AP/Michael Conroy)

Houston wasn’t the only major team to fall this week. TCU handed Kansas one of its worst losses in Coach Bill Self’s career on Saturday, shocking the Jayhawks 83-60 in Lawrence. It was the second-largest home loss in the Self era, and snapped a 16-game home winning streak.

As a result, Kansas dropped seven spots in this week’s poll to No. 9. The Horned Frogs, on the other hand, jumped up three spots to No. 11.

“The way they chewed gum. The way they tied their shoes. Everything they did was perfect today,” Self said of TCU, via ESPN. “They played great. They’re so fast. They’re so Athletic off the bench. Their bench was unbelievable. … That was a beatdown.”

Elsewhere in the top 10, UCLA’s 14-game win streak finally came to an end on Saturday. Arizona knocked off the Bruins 58-52 at home, which moved the Wildcats back into the top 10 at No. 6 this week. The Bruins fell from No. 5 to No. 8.

Gonzaga’s long home win streak finally came to an end on Thursday night, too. LMU got the Bulldogs in Spokane, which marked the Lions’ first win there since 1991 and ended Gonzaga’s 75-game home win streak. Gonzaga fell eight spots in this week’s poll to No. 14.

Full AP Top 25

The full AP Top 25 poll from Monday, Jan. 23:

Purdue (19-1) Alabama (17-2) Houston (18-2) Tennessee (16-3) Kansas State (17-2) Arizona (17-3) Virginia (15-3) UCLA (17-3) Kansas (16-3) Texas (16-3) TCU (15-4) Iowa State (14-4) Xavier (16-4) Gonzaga (17-4) Auburn (16-3) Marquette (16-5) Baylor (14-5) Charleston (21-1) UConn (16-5) Miami (15-4) FAU (19-1) Saint Mary’s (18-4) Providence (15-5) Clemson (16-4) New Mexico (18-2)

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1