Purdue game a chance for Maryland football to shake the trend of hot Septembers and October crashes

Maryland football is a one-loss team in early October once again, bringing another opportunity to take the next step. And avoid the pitfalls that have wasted their similarly strong starts in recent years.

The Terps took down Michigan State, 27-13, Saturday to bounce back from a seven-point road loss against No. 4 Michigan, and has a chance to get to 5-1 on Saturday with a win over Purdue. In past years where the program may have started to spiral, this year’s team has shown an ability to keep moving forward and not focus on any potential setbacks.

“I think it started from our preparation that week,” quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said. “Monday everyone came out — sometimes after a loss everyone’s hurting and it takes you a long time to get back probably by Wednesday — well at least last year, that’s how it was. But I mean from Monday to Thursday and Friday, everyone is working hard and we’re excited to get back to work and excited to put our team back in the winning column.”

Purdue (3-2, 1-1) is a different challenge in itself as a program that has hung with multiple ranked teams this season and dominated a strong Minnesota team last time out. The Boilermakers could throw a wrench in Maryland fans’ Outlook of the middle of this season Saturday, but a new philosophical approach by the Terps (4-1, 1-1) hopes not to allow that.

“Just for them to play well in the Purdue game,” head Coach Mike Locksley said on the Outlook of his young running back room. “I mean, it’s really tough to really go beyond that, because that’s kind of philosophically how we’re trying to build this thing. One game at a time and then we’ll deal with all the prognostications later, when we have a little more time to unwind but right now I need those guys to play well going into the Purdue game, put the work in the day tomorrow, and then Saturday go out to perform.”

Maryland linebacker Ruben Hypollite II, who missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain, remains a gameday decision, according to head Coach Mike Locksleyeven though he has practiced this week.

The Terps play host to the Boilermakers on Saturday at noon at SECU Stadium in College Park.

Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

2021 Record: (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (6th season)

Players to Watch: Quarterback Aidan O’Connell (6th year), Running backs Devin Mockobee (R-FR) and Dyland Downing (JR), Safety Cam Allen (SR), Linebacker Kieren Douglas (6th year)

Strength: Passing offense … There is no hiding that this Purdue offense is dominated by quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The Boilermakers rank third in the Big Ten in passing, behind Ohio State and Maryland, so far this season thanks to O’Connell averaging 299.75 yards per game with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

“The winning formula for us has always been the turnover battle and the big play battle,” Locksley said. “On offense, the goal is to create big plays and come up with big plays, explosives, and limit the turnovers and on defense it’s been to limit the big plays and create turnovers. So no doubt about it, you know, trying to force turnovers plays a huge role in the outcome of the game. But I think explosive plays does just as much as the turnovers do and the goal is to try to create those turnovers on defense and limit the big plays when they’ve got a big-time quarterback in Aidan O’Connell.”

Weakness: Closing out games … has been a real struggle for Purdue in 2022, with the Boilermakers having strong performances against Penn State and Syracuse turn to losses late. Particularly against Syracuse, Purdue allowed 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning touchdown with seven seconds left after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties gave up field position. With Maryland being a strong second half team, there should be an opportunity to either extend a lead or come back if necessary against this Purdue team.