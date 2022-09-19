Purdue Fort Wayne Men’s Golf Makes Short Drive to Valpo Fall Invitational

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf team will make a quick trip west to play in the Valpo Fall Invitational in Chesterton, Indiana on Monday.

Event: Valpo Fall Invitational

Host: Valparaiso

When: September 19-20 | 36 holes on Monday, 18 holes on Tuesday

Where: Chesterton, Ind.

Course: Sand Creek Country Club – Creek/Marsh rotation

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,082

Format: Play five, take four

Live Results: Link

Competing Teams

DePaul, Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State, Utah State, Green Bay, Bradley, Evansville, Missouri State, Cleveland State, IUPUI, Western Illinois, Loyola, Robert Morris, Detroit Mercy, Northern Kentucky, North Dakota, Valparaiso.

Sand Creek Country Club

Welcome to Sand Creek Country Club. From the moment you arrive at Sand Creek Country Club, you know you are in for something special. Ideally located in Northwest Indiana in the quaint town of Chesterton, near the southern shores of Lake Michigan and just a 50-minute drive from downtown Chicago. Resort-like style services and facilities, along with award winning world-class golf; have earned Sand Creek the reputation of being the Premier Family Oriented Country Club in the Midwest.

Mastodon Lineup

Kasey Lilly , Nick Holder , Hunter Mefford , Burke Pitz and Jadden Ousley will compete for the Mastodons’ team score. Reece Compton and Jacob Deakyne will play as individuals.

New Territory

Purdue Fort Wayne has not competed at the Sand Creek Country Club since the Valpo Fall Invitational in 2018 (formerly named the Crusader Collegiate). Valparaiso did host the event in 2019, but it was in Valparaiso, not Chesterton. The Mastodons tied for third in that tournament, led by Zach Schroeder’s 284.

Better and Better

With no minimum for season averages, the 2022-23 Squad has the best average in program history at 292.3. Last season’s Mastodons had the best full-season mark of 294.2 in the program’s record book.

Focused at the Feaganes

Purdue Fort Wayne’s team score of 860 at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on September 12-13 was the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history.

A Litany of Lilly

Kasey Lilly holds all of the primary records in Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf history. In his career, he also has 11 top-10’s, seven top-5’s, and has won two tournaments: the Tom Tontimonia Invitational and the Benbow Invitational.

Career Scoring Average: 72.63 (2019-22)

Career Winning Percentage: .794 (2019-22)

Season Scoring Average: 71.9 (2021-22)

Season Winning Percentage: .858 (2020-21)

18-Hole Record: 64 – Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational (9/14/21)

36-Hole Record: 135 – Earl Yestingmeier Invitational (9/17/21)

54-Hole Record: 204 – Earl Yestingmeier Invitational (9/18/21)

Last Time Out

The Mastodons took sixth at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on September 13.

Coming Up

The Mastodons will head to the Tom Tontimonia Invitational on October 3-4. Kasey Lilly will seek to defend his title as the medalist of the event in 2021.



~Feel the Rumble~