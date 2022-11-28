Purdue football vs. Michigan in Big Ten Championship game: Odds, TV

Purdue football will meet Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3) clinched the Big Ten West title with a 30-16 win over Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell played with a heavy heart in the wake of the recent death of his brother, but he completed 18-of-29 passes for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Michigan (12-0, 9-0) beat previous No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in The Game behind a dominant second half led by backup running back Donovan Edwards, who scored on two long runs and finished with 216 yards.

This is Purdue’s first conference title game appearance, and Michigan beat Iowa last season on the way to a College Football Playoff berth.

When does Purdue play Michigan in the Big Ten title game?

Time: 8 pm ET Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV: Fox

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis and SiriusXM Channel 83

