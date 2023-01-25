Purdue Football: Ryan Walters Officially Announces Finalized Coaching Staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Since being officially named as Purdue football’s next head coach for the 2023 season, Ryan Walters has been assembling his staff and hitting the recruiting trail.

The Boilermakers brought in Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell and Defensive Coordinator Kevin Kane during Walters’ first week at the helm. The team officially announced the rest of the coaching staff on Wednesday.

