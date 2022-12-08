Purdue football recruits react to Jeff Brohm leaving for Louisville

George Burhenn had an in-home visit with Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm and three of his Assistant coaches Tuesday night.

Burhenn, the Mt. Vernon senior tight end, heard the Rumors about Brohm possibly returning to Coach at Louisville, his alma mater, following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game. But Burhenn, the state’s Mr. Football position Winner at tight end, assumed it was business as usual after the visit from Brohm, tight ends Coach Ryan Wallace, linebackers Coach David Elson and co-defensive Coordinator Mark Hagen.

They talked about the early-signing day, coming up in two weeks, and the next four years at Purdue, Burhenn said.

“It’s kind of annoying that he was leading me on,” Burhenn said, “knowing he had the (Louisville) job.”

What’s next?Possible Purdue coaching candidates to succeed Jeff Brohm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button