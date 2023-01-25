Purdue football officially completes coaching staff

WEST LAFAYETTE − In the six or so weeks since being hired as Purdue’s head football coach, Ryan Walters has been a busy man.

In that time, the former Illinois defensive coordinator has been on the road recruiting while also assembling a coaching staff.

That staff has been finalized.

Four of Walters’ assistants, including previously announced defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, joined from last year’s Illinois staff, as well as a former Purdue football player during the Joe Tiller era.

“I am extremely excited and blessed to have this group of coaches join our Purdue family,” Walters said in a release. “This staff is dedicated to developing real relationships on and off the field with the young men in our Locker room. We have hit the ground running on the recruiting trail with energy and precision. I cannot wait for our team, in its totality, to get on the field this spring.”

Here’s the full run down on each of Walters’ 11 assistants:

Graham Harrell, Offensive Coordinator

West Virginia Mountaineers Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell talks on the field prior to their game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The former record-setting college quarterback assumes the same role he had last season at West Virginia and before that at USC and North Texas. Harrell threw for 15,793 yards and 134 touchdowns as Texas Tech’s quarterback from 2005-08. West Virginia averaged 30 points per game with Harrell’s offense last season.

Kevin Kane, defensive coordinator

Kane was Walters’ right-hand man in Champaign, coaching outside linebackers. A former linebacker himself at Kansas, Kane has been defensive coordinator at Southern Methodist and Northern Illinois. Walters previously said he would call the defense, but needed a coordinator who understood it, which made Kane an obvious choice.

