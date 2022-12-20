Purdue Football Officially Announces Graham Harrell, Kevin Kane as Coordinators

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football and new head Coach Ryan Walters announced their first hires for next year’s coaching staff on Tuesday. Graham Harrell has been named the team’s Offensive Coordinator and Kevin Kane will serve as the defensive coordinator.

Harrell spent the last seven seasons as an Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach, including last year with West Virginia. He is a former Heisman Trophy finalist as the starting quarterback at Texas Tech and spent five years as a professional in the Canadian Football League and the National Football League.

