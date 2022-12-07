Purdue football Coach Jeff Brohm leaves for Louisville job

Four years after turning down his alma mater to remain at Purdue, Boilermakers football Coach Jeff Brohm cannot say no a second time. Brohm, who recently led Purdue to the first Big Ten title game in program history, is in the “process of finalizing a deal” to be the Cardinals coach, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

The Louisville job opened Monday when Coach Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job.

News of Brohm’s pending departure comes four weeks before Purdue’s Citrus Bowl date with LSU. Purdue is making its fourth Bowl appearance in the past six seasons under Brohm. It is unclear if Brohm will coach the team there.

Brohm was 36-34 in his six years at Purdue, and the Boilers are coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2006-07.

