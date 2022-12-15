Purdue Football: Aidan O’Connell, Payne Durham, Charlie Jones Opt Out of Citrus Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football will be without the core of its passing game when it takes on No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell and redshirt senior tight end Payne Durham both announced via Instagram on Thursday that they will be opting out of the postseason matchup.

Interim Coach Brian Brohm confirmed that sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones has also opted out of the game.

