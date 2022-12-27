Purdue Football Adds Texas Transfer QB Hudson Card

As I said on Facebook earlier today when news broke that Brady Allen was heading to the transfer portal, the Portal giveth and the Portal taketh. At that point we thought Purdue had lost their QB of the future and someone who was going to be the Cornerstone of this Purdue offense for 2-3 years. Unfortunately, that was not to be and we wish Mr. Allen nothing but the best no matter where he winds up (unless he lands at ND or IU).

News was then broken just a few hours later by Pete Thamel when he tweeted that Hudson Card, formerly of the University of Texas, would be transferring to Purdue.

Sources: Transfer quarterback Hudson Card is headed to Purdue. The Texas transfer committed to Coach Ryan Walters earlier today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2022

The language in that tweet is interesting to me because it says he committed to Purdue earlier in the day. Could Allen have been informed of this information and then decided that he wasn’t going to get the opportunity so decided to seek opportunity elsewhere? I doubt we will ever know the order of events.

I have a couple good friends who are Texas football fans, big Texas football fans, so I asked them for their opinion of Card and this is what I got back;

Hudson could be good for you guys. He was highly recruited and just never got it going. He won the starting job in 2021 but lost the job during the Arkansas game because he was playing absolutely terrible and never got the job back. This year they lost the preseason battle with Ewers. They played a few games this year while Ewers was injured and never played badly. He has some wheels that he can use and a cannon. Sometimes decisions were made with happy feet that got him in trouble. If you are running a quick tempo, shot pass, get it out offense which is what Graham Harrell probably will do, he could be real good. He had a tendency of hanging onto the ball way too damn long and getting sacked.

Overall some good and bad there but with Texas getting Arch Manning it seemed like it made the most sense for Card to find a new home. Card is a Texas native and actually went to a High School in Austin that is a Rival of Drew Brees’ high school. Card was a top 40 Recruit according to ESPN as he came out of high school. ESPN ranked him as the second best dual threat QB in the class behind only Bryce Young from Alabama.

During this year at Texas he appeared in six games including four games where he played meaningful minutes. Overall he finished the season completing 69.4% of his passes with six touchdowns and just one interception. They will have three years of eligibility remaining upon enrolling at Purdue.