Purdue Edged by Illinois – Purdue Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team lost a 2-1 contest to Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Folk Field.

Sunday was Senior Day, where Purdue’s seven Seniors were recognized prior to their penultimate game at Folk Field. Fifth-year Sydney Duarte and Seniors Gabby Holler , Lauren Holleran , Hannah Lapeyre , Leanna Rebimbas , Emma Tompkins and Chloe Woodbeck were honored for their contributions to the Purdue Soccer program throughout their careers.

Illinois took a 1-0 lead in the opening minute before Hollar scored the equalizer in the 14th. The visitors regained the advantage with a penalty kick goal in the 59th minute.

Hollar’s goal is her second of the season and third of her career. Both of her goals in 2022 have come in the last five games.

The Boilermakers (3-9-1, 0-5-1 Big Ten) held a 19-15 advantage in shots, while the Fighting Illini (7-5-2, 2-3-1 Big Ten) had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal. Illinois had seven corner kicks to Purdue’s six.

Sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway registered a match-high five shots and two shots on goal, while Hollar added four shots, two on target, and junior midfielder Emily Mathews had four shots. In goal, Tompkins earned the start and made six saves in the first appearance of her collegiate career.

The Fighting Illini took a 1-0 lead at 0:15 on a goal by Kendra Pasquale, as she scored into the far corner of the net from 25 yards out.

After Tompkins made her first save in the seventh minute, Purdue followed with several great looks in the next five minutes. Dunaway, freshman forward Kayla Budish and Duarte all had chances to go just wide.

The Boilermakers evened the score at 1-1 at 13:06, as Hollar scored from the right of the penalty spot. On the left side near the endline, Dunaway sent a ball in to the top of the goal box, which Hollar arced back to Duarte just outside the penalty area. Duarte deflected it to an Illini defender, whose touch went right back and hit Duarte. Off her face, the ball bounced twice to Hollar, who spun and fired a right-footed shot into the far side of the goal.

Duarte earned the assist, her third of the season and seventh of her career. The three assists is second-most on the team, while Hollar’s second goal of 2022 is tied for No. 2 on the squad.

Purdue’s defense then blocked four Illinois shots, and the Boilermakers had two blocked shots of their own. Dunaway then had a chance saved in the 36th minute.

The home side finished the first half with seven of the last eight chances, although Dunaway’s was the only one on target. Mathews had a great opportunity to go just wide in the 38th minute, and she finished the half with a shot blocked in the final seconds.

Purdue had a 14-7 advantage in shots in the first half and a 6-4 edge in corner kicks. Both teams registered two shots on goal.

The second half began with back-to-back saves by Tompkins, followed by a nice chance by Dunaway that was saved in the 52nd minute, as Hollar found her on the run. Tompkins saved another two in the 56th and 57th minutes before U of I made it 2-1.

At 58:56, Pasquale converted a penalty kick after a foul was called inside the penalty area.

Tompkins made a leaping save in the 74th minute, on a free kick headed towards the top of the goal. Tompkins got a hand on the shot to deflect it off the crossbar, and she caught the rebound to prevent a second chance.

Hollar earned a good look in the 78th minute that was saved, which was the final shot for either team.

In the final 45 minutes, Illinois had an 8-5 edge in shots and a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal. The visiting side earned all three corner kicks in the second half.

Up next, Purdue begins a three-game road trip at Iowa on Thursday, October 13, on the Big Ten Network. Two more road games follow before the Boilermakers return to Folk Field for the final time in 2022 on Sunday, October 23, against Maryland at 2 pm ET. Admission is free for all fans to the contest.

