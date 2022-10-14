Purdue Earns Road Draw at Iowa

Next Game: at Indiana 10/16/2022 | 2 PM Big Ten Network October 16 (Sun) / 2 PM at Indiana History

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Purdue soccer team began a three-game road trip with a 2-2 draw at Iowa on Thursday night at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Boilermakers took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a goal by the freshman forward Kayla Budish and the visitors made it 2-0 as a junior midfielder Emily Mathews converted a penalty kick in the 42nd. The Hawkeyes answered to tie the game early in the second half, with an own goal in the 46th minute and the equalizer in the 55th.

In an evenly-played game with good chances for either side, Purdue (3-9-2, 0-5-2 Big Ten) had 12 shots, four on goal, and Iowa (3-6-6, 0-3- 4 Big Ten) registered 20 shots, nine on goal. The home side held an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Budish led the team with five shots, two on goal, and Mathews had two shots, one on target. Freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball made a career-high-tying eight saves to match her collegiate-best total, set in her last start.

Iowa had four of the game’s first five shots, with two of them saved by Kimball, before Budish gave Purdue a 1-0 lead at 19:50.

The play began with a throw-in by sophomore defender Kelsi Carrico . That was headed forward by Budish over the halfway line to Hollar. With a Hawkeye defender on her back, Hollar delivered a no-look, back-heeled flick up-field to connect with Budish on the run. As several Defenders were in close pursuit, Budish weaved through two of them near the top of the 18-yard box to get to the left edge of the penalty arc. She then sent a right-footed shot into the lower-right corner of the goal to give the visitors the lead.

The goal is Budish’s third of the season, second-most on the team. Hollar’s assist was the first of her career and third point in the last two games.

Senior midfielder Sydney Duarte had a shot high one minute later, and Budish followed with a shot that was wide in the 28th minute. Two Kimball saves followed, and she made a third stop in the 38th minute.

The Boilermakers extended their advantage to 2-0 at 41:41 when Mathews scored on a penalty kick. The penalty was awarded after a hand ball was called inside the penalty area. Mathews netted her first goal of the season, and seventh of her career, into the upper-left corner of the goal.

That gave the visiting side a 2-0 lead after 45 minutes. Both teams had seven shots in the first half, and the Hawkeyes had a 5-2 edge in shots on target. Kimball made five saves. Iowa had three corner kicks to Purdue’s two.

Kimball opened the second half with a save, but an own goal on the rebound at 45:42 cut the Boilermaker advantage in half. The Hawkeyes then leveled the score at 2-2 at 54:34 on a goal by Caroline Halonen.

Hollar had a good chance that was saved in the 66th minute, and Kimball followed 39 seconds later with a diving save, her sixth of the game.

Iowa had a shot go wide in the 70th minute, and the next chance for either team wasn’t until Budish almost gave Purdue the lead back in the 85th minute, but it was saved.

Kimball stopped her eighth shot of the night in the 85th minute.

The Boilermakers had several opportunities in the final 10 minutes, although the freshman defender Sabrina Blount’s chance high was the only shot after Budish’s.

Up next is an in-state rivalry, as Purdue travels to Indiana to play for the Golden Boot Trophy on Sunday, October 16. Kickoff in Bloomington is at 2 pm ET, and the game will air live on the Big Ten Network. One more road game follows before the Boilermakers return to Folk Field for the final time in 2022 on Sunday, October 23, against Maryland at 2 pm ET. Admission is free for all fans to the contest.

REUNION WEEKEND SET, REGISTRATION OPEN

The annual Reunion Weekend is on Sunday, October 23, as the Boilermakers host Maryland. A pregame tailgate for Purdue Soccer alumni and their families begins at noon at Folk Field, before the 2 pm game. Tickets are free for soccer alumni, which includes a Purdue Soccer t-shirt, and tickets for family members and guests are $10. Alumnae can register at PurdueSports.com/Soccer.

