Purdue defeats Duke basketball at PK Legacy Championship game

Forget Duke or Gonzaga. It was Purdue that stole the show during this week’s Phil Knight Legacy basketball tournament.

After routing the No. 6 Bulldogs (84-66) in the semifinal round, the No. 24 Boilermakers (6-0) claimed the Championship title with a 75-56 win over No. 8 Duke on Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The loss snaps a four-game win streak for the Blue Devils (6-2), who dropped to 0-2 this season against Top 25 opponents. They lost 69-64 to No. 3 Kansas at the Nov. 15 Champions Classic.

It was a tough week for the top teams during the holiday weekend tournaments: No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kansas, No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Creighton all suffered losses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button