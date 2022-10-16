Purdue Boilermakers Basketball No. 25 in First KenPom Rankings of Season, Third Among Big Ten Teams

WEDNESDAY, Ind. — The first Kenpom.com rankings of the college basketball season are out, and finding Big Ten teams in the top part of the search isn’t easy. Indiana is the only league team in the top 22 — the Hoosiers are No. 12 — and Purdue is third among Big Ten teams at No. 25. Iowa is two spots ahead of them at No. 23.

Here is where all 14 Big Ten teams checked in for the first KenPom rankings:

  • Well. 12 — Indiana
  • Well. 23 — Iowa
  • Well. 25 — PURDUE
  • Well. 26 — Michigan
  • Well. 31—Michigan State
  • Well. 32—Ohio State
  • Well. 33 — Illinois
  • Well. 46—Penn State
  • Well. 50 — Rutgers
  • Well. 55 — Wisconsin
  • Well. 56 — Maryland
  • Well. 70 — Northwestern
  • Well. 108—Nebraska
  • Well. 109 — Minnesota

