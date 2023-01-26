Purdue basketball’s unselfish Jeanae Terry needs to be more selfish

WEST LAFAYETTE − Jeanae Terry considered leaving Purdue.

The transfer from Illinois played one season with the Boilermakers before putting her name back in the transfer portal.

Terry was coming off a statistical anomaly of a season, one that began in Turmoil when Katie Gearlds was thrust into the head coaching role a year sooner than originally planned just as the season was ready to begin.

Her ability to rebound for her size and the way Terry sees the floor are rare and Gearlds, now Entering what was supposed to be her first season as Purdue’s head coach, couldn’t allow a player with those unique traits to get away.

“I had long conversations with my support system, with Coach KG and the coaching staff, what they wanted from me and the next season, how was that going to happen,” Terry recalled. “Definitely going in and coming back was a great call. I am happy to be back.”

The conversations have been frequent between Gearlds and Terry.

Only now, not a plea to return to West Lafayette, but to alter the way she plays offense.

The Boilermakers’ most unselfish player needs to be more selfish.

The Detroit native knows she can score.

She’s shown it in two seasons since transferring to Purdue from Illinois, and showed it when she suited up for the Illini, once scoring 28 against Wisconsin.

Last season, she scored 14 points against Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament, a game where Purdue’s Ultimate stat stuffer also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

“I know who I have around me,” Terry said. “I know the capabilities of my teammates. I want to bring something different to the table.”

So Terry is a pass first guard and that’ll always be the case.

Passing is fine. Passing up golden scoring opportunities is not.

Gearlds cues up footage for Terry to see, of her going shots in the paint to find an open shooter.

And Gearlds, who was never shy about shooting during her playing career, pleads with Terry to take those scoring opportunities herself rather than try to set up someone else.

“She’s got a unique game,” Gearlds said of Terry. “Obviously scoring is always last on her mind. We’ve kind of challenged her to finish when she gets in the paint. We need the hoop. Sometimes buckets for us are at a premium.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re taking advantage of that.”

Terry, all 5-feet, 11-inches of her, does indeed have a uniqueness about her that’s placed her in a category with some of Purdue’s all-time greats.

Last season, she had two triple-doubles and became just the third player in Boilermaker history to lead the team in rebounds and assists in the same year.

The only Boiler to have 150 assists and 200 rebounds in a season was Stephanie White, the best player in Women’s college basketball in her day who helped lead Purdue to its only national Championship in 1999.

Terry became the second last season, her first year as a Boilermaker.

Terry was Purdue’s leading rebounder last season. The last time a guard did that was that 1999 national championship season when Katie Douglas accomplished the feat. Douglas would lead Purdue back to the NCAA title game two years later before a phenomenal professional career.

“I definitely love that about my game, that I can do that so consistently, stat wise, most of the time,” Terry said.

As a junior, Terry averaged 7.2 points, 7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals. The rarity of that stat line is explained by the fact that only two other women’s basketball players achieved it last season, one being Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who has become the talk of the sport.

“She is just amazing to have as a leader, that person who is so selfless to give up the ball to everyone else,” senior guard Abbey Ellis said of Terry. “She sees the floor, she pushes the ball and it’s great for myself or the other guys who like to run out.”

As uncommon as Terry’s 2021-22 stat line was across the board, she’s nearly replicated it this season while helping the Boilermakers provide better results.

A 17-15 record a year ago, with a second-round WNIT appearance, was an improvement from where the program was prior to Gearlds coming back to her alma mater.

When Gearlds played, however, Purdue was a Women’s basketball Powerhouse and that’s the bar.

The first step to getting there is to be back in the NCAA tournament.

That was a selling point to retrieve Terry from the transfer portal.

Come back to Purdue and run it back one more time.

“We all have a common goal where we want to take Purdue Women’s basketball back to,” Terry said. “We understand the history of being on this team and what that means to us.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier.