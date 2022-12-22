Purdue basketball’s front line shines in the absence of Zach Edey

WEST LAFAYETTE – Mason Gillis was not slated to start Wednesday night.

After starting the season’s first seven games, the Purdue junior forward missed the following three with a minor back injury suffered in the weight room.

His return to the lineup came Saturday against Davidson in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but as a reserve.

Until Wednesday morning, Boilermaker basketball Coach Matt Painter was going to bring Gillis off the bench again for a non-conference game against New Orleans.

That changed when Purdue’s best player, 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, suffered an illness and was ruled out against the Privateers.

“You hear the guys in the NBA say it all the time, you don’t get ready, you stay ready. You stay ready at all times,” Painter said after the top-ranked Boilermakers defeated New Orleans 74-53 at Mackey Arena despite Edey’s absence.

Painter’s comment wasn’t about Gillis specifically.

Sure, it referred to the former New Castle High School star, but also Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

All are capable of major contributions, but Edey’s dominance through the season’s first 11 games meant the other front line members took a back seat while the college basketball world marveled at a player averaging 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Without Edey available, Kaufman-Renn had a career night with 24 points on 8 of 10 shooting.

Gillis looked to be back fully healthy, diving for loose balls and scoring 11 points.

Furst, who Painter said was also dealing with some sickness, had a pair of putbacks and scored nine points to go with five rebounds despite being limited with foul trouble.

“You’ve got to be able to do your job and understand what the team needs from you to help get a win,” Gillis said.

Midway through the first half, it looked like not having Edey would be the undefeated Boilers’ kryptonite.

Without the luxury of tossing the ball inside and more often than not being guaranteed either two points or a foul call, Purdue trailed a team with just three wins this season 19-17.

Then the Boilermakers (12-0) closed the half on a 24-2 run and never looked back.

Until Wednesday, this team hasn’t had to play without Edey.

And that took some getting used to.

“Any time you are dealing with a great player who is big, they normally get in foul trouble,” Painter said. “(Edey) hasn’t this year. You normally have natural times where your center gets into foul trouble and then you’ve got to find your way through the game and then you’ve got to have segments of the game where he is not in

“That hasn’t happened with Zach this year. We’ve played him less minutes in some games that we’ve won pretty convincingly. For the most part, he’s been out there.”

Next man up.

Gillis never flinched, despite his recent back issues. Furst, who has been in the starting lineup since Gillis’ back injury sidelined him for three games, was up to the challenge of sliding into Edey’s role.

And Kaufman-Renn, the electric high school scorer from southern Indiana who redshirted last year, showed Purdue fans what he can do when given significant minutes.

Those are the types of characteristics Painter looks for when recruiting players.

Almost anyone who winds up at a program like Purdue was a star player in high school.

What Painter looks for is how those star players react when they’re not the star player.

And he’s built a roster full of them. Three are named Gillis, Furst and Kaufman-Renn.

“Everybody on the team wants to win,” Kaufman-Renn said. “We throw the ball to Zach, he scores pretty much every time.

“When you see that every day in practice and what he does in games, it is kind of an easy decision at that point. Coach Paint’s done a great job of recruiting people who want to win and are competitive. That’s what you get.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.