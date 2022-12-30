Purdue basketball’s Brandon Newman uses defense to spark offense

WEST LAFAYETTE – Brandon Newman was in a three-month long funk that concluded with him not even playing in the season’s final game.

Reason: coach’s decision.

In three NCAA tournament games, Newman played just 13 combined minutes.

It was a recurring theme of sparse playing time once the calendar turned to 2022 last season, save for one 12-point performance on 4 of 4 shooting against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

“He’s a Weapon from an Offensive standpoint, there’s no question about that,” Purdue men’s basketball Coach Matt Painter said of Newman. “Any time you can come into the game, he’s got to find himself into games. He’s got to get comfortable and take what comes his way. Sometimes when he starts forcing things, he puts himself in binds.”

This season, the Valparaiso native’s fourth with the Boilermakers, Newman is taking what comes to him and Thursday night, that paid off with the redshirt junior guard leading No. 1 Purdue over Florida A&M 82-49 at Mackey Arena.

But, rather than enter the game and try to let the offense come to him, Newman went out with a certain defensive tenacity that blended right into his best Offensive performance since a 29-point showing against Minnesota nearly two years ago.

In 20 minutes against the Rattlers, Newman had a career-high five blocks.

“He’s out there blocking shots looking like LeBron (James) Chasing these guys down,” junior center Zach Edey said. “That always gives you that energy and the intensity that he brought was really good for the team.”

Newman entered six minutes into the first half and his active defense quickly carried to the other side of the court.

He scored seven points in a span of 3:38, the last 3 on a shot he banked in from the left wing, a telling sign that Thursday might just be a breakout night.

“I saw I banked it,” Newman said. “OK, those count, too.”

Newman closed the first half blocking Florida A&M’s buzzer-beater attempt.

He’d block four more shots and score 11 points in the second half for a season-high total of 18.

“I thought he was really active,” Painter said. “He had five blocks in the game, which from a guard’s standpoint is pretty impressive.”

It was Newman’s third time scoring in double figures this season and his 7 of 13 night from the field and 3 of 6 from 3 upped his season percentages to 42.3 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s a far cry from how the regular season ended as a redshirt sophomore.

Newman hadn’t played in 11 of the team’s past 17 games. They played five minutes or less in three others.

Given a chance to break out of his struggles, Newman was inserted into the starting lineup against Northwestern and promptly went 0-for-5 in 12 minutes.

They didn’t transfer, like many college basketball players often do these days when you’re stripped of playing time and buried in the rotation.

Instead, he came back to Purdue mentally stronger and with the confidence a fourth-year collegiate player should have.

“Make sure you’re keeping that confidence in yourself, not getting away from the routine that you have, whether you’re playing 20 minutes, 30 minutes, whatever it is,” Newman said Thursday night. “Make sure you have the same routine.

“Make sure you’re still engaged, being a good teammate and things like that, just making sure you’re ready when your number is called.”

Newman’s number has been called this season.

It was in the season opener when he scored 16 points on 50 percent shooting against Milwaukee. It was two games after that against Marquette when Newman had seven points and nine rebounds. It was against Florida State when he put up eight points and seven boards and followed it up with 13 points against Minnesota.

And it was called again Thursday night.

“When he just takes his shots and takes his opportunities, he’s been very effective,” Painter said.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.