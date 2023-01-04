Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State preview, TV, radio, Zach Edey watch

Purdue basketball is still No. 1 in the Nation but is coming off its first loss of the season with a trip to Ohio State on the way.

The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) fell to Rutgers 65-64 on a late Scarlet Knights 3-pointer that followed Fletcher Loyer’s go-ahead 3. Zach Edey had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Brandon Newman added 11 points and 5 rebounds. Purdue continued to struggle on 3-pointers (7-of-23, 30.4%).

The No. 23 (USA Today) Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0) have won 3 games in a row, coming off a 73-57 win over Northwestern. Freshman wing Brice Sensabaugh has established himself as OSU’s go-to player, averaging 15.9 points on 46.6% 3-point shooting. Help comes from Justice Sueing (13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds), Zed Key (13.4, 8.4) and Bruce Thornton (10.4, 3.7 assists).

Not again:3 reasons No. 1 Purdue lost to Rutgers

Doyle:Painter warned Rutgers was ‘playing for keeps,’ but Purdue didn’t listen

