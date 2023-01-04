Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State preview, TV, radio, Zach Edey watch

Purdue basketball is still No. 1 in the Nation but is coming off its first loss of the season with a trip to Ohio State on the way.

The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) fell to Rutgers 65-64 on a late Scarlet Knights 3-pointer that followed Fletcher Loyer’s go-ahead 3. Zach Edey had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Brandon Newman added 11 points and 5 rebounds. Purdue continued to struggle on 3-pointers (7-of-23, 30.4%).

The No. 23 (USA Today) Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0) have won 3 games in a row, coming off a 73-57 win over Northwestern. Freshman wing Brice Sensabaugh has established himself as OSU’s go-to player, averaging 15.9 points on 46.6% 3-point shooting. Help comes from Justice Sueing (13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds), Zed Key (13.4, 8.4) and Bruce Thornton (10.4, 3.7 assists).

Purdue basketball in Big Ten play

∎ Zach Edey averages 20.3 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.3 blocked shots and 3.3 turnovers in Big Ten play. He is shooting 55% from the field and 73.9% on free throws.

∎ Fletcher Loyer averages 17.3 points and 3.3 assists in conference action, while Brandon Newman averages 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

∎ Purdue is shooting 43.9% from the field, 30.4% on 3s and 71.2% on free throws. Purdue is 47-of-66 from the line, while Big Ten opponents are 21-of-29. The Boilermakers are +8.3 in rebounding margin, but are -1.7 in turnover margin.

Purdue vs. Ohio State time, TV, streaming, radio

Time: 7 pm ET Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

TV: FS1 and here.

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 84 and here.

Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State series

The Boilermakers beat the Buckeyes 81-78 at West Lafayette in their only meeting last season on Jaden Ivey’s last-season 3-pointer. Ivey also hit a critical 3 in a win over OSU the previous season.

Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State coaches

Purdue Coach Matt Painter is in his 18th season at Purdue, with a 397-193 record. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (25-5).

Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann is in his 6th season, with a 117-59 record. He also coached three seasons at Butler (70-31) and three at Gardner-Webb (44-54).