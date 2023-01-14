Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on MLK day TV, radio, Zach Edey

Purdue basketball hosts a Monday afternoon Matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. day against Michigan State.

Well. 3 Purdue (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) kept rolling against Nebraska, and in an unusual twist, started the barrage from outside as Fletcher Loyer scored 12 of his 27 points in the opening minutes. He made 6-of-12 3-pointers, and his teammates managed 5-of-17. Zach Edey offered a quiet (for him) 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) lost to Illinois 75-66 in its last outing, missing all 7 of its 3-point attempts. The Spartans won 7 in a row before that. Tyson Walker leads MSU in scoring (13.9 points, including 40% 3-point shooting), followed by Joey Hauser (13.6, 40.8% 3s, 8.0 rebounds) and AJ Hoggard (12.5 points, 6.2 assists).

Insider:Offensive efficiency goes beyond Zach Edey

Milestone:Matt Painter notches win No. 400 at Purdue, but has greater ambitions

Purdue, Michigan State rebound battle

∎ The Boilermakers have a +10.9 rebound margin in Big Ten play, while the Spartans are +8.8.

∎ Purdue has a -2.9 turnover margin in conference play, while MSU is -2.7.

∎ Purdue is making 36.1% of its 3-pointers in Big Ten action, and MSU 35%.

Zach Edey watch

Purdue’s 7-4 junior averages 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots. He makes 62.9% of his shots from the field and 74.2% of his free throws. He has 14 double-doubles this season.

Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State time, TV, radio

Time: 2:30 pm ET Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

TV: Fox

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, and here.

Purdue vs. Michigan State basketball history

The teams split last season. Michigan State won at home in the regular season on Tyson Walker’s tie-breaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left. Purdue won in the Big Ten semifinals. Purdue won the previous four matchups (2019-21).