Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on MLK day TV, radio, Zach Edey

Purdue basketball hosts a Monday afternoon Matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. day against Michigan State.

Well. 3 Purdue (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) kept rolling against Nebraska, and in an unusual twist, started the barrage from outside as Fletcher Loyer scored 12 of his 27 points in the opening minutes. He made 6-of-12 3-pointers, and his teammates managed 5-of-17. Zach Edey offered a quiet (for him) 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) lost to Illinois 75-66 in its last outing, missing all 7 of its 3-point attempts. The Spartans won 7 in a row before that. Tyson Walker leads MSU in scoring (13.9 points, including 40% 3-point shooting), followed by Joey Hauser (13.6, 40.8% 3s, 8.0 rebounds) and AJ Hoggard (12.5 points, 6.2 assists).

Insider:Offensive efficiency goes beyond Zach Edey

Milestone:Matt Painter notches win No. 400 at Purdue, but has greater ambitions

