Purdue Basketball to Honor Caleb Swanigan With Jersey Patch During 2022-23 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program announced that the team will honor the Legacy of former player Caleb Swanigan with a patch on the players’ uniforms during the 2022-23 season.

Swanigan, who was a student-athlete with the Boilermakers from 2015 to 2017, passed away in June at the age of 25 years old. He was an All-American with the program and a first-round NBA draft pick.

Read more: Former Purdue Basketball Star Caleb Swanigan Dies at Age 25

