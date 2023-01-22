Purdue basketball survives scare at home against Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE − The first half was a thing of beauty.

The second half, not so much.

But…

Jahmir Young’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark and No. 3 Purdue survived a near second-half collapse to beat Maryland 58-55 in Mackey Arena.

Braden Smith made two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining, the only points for the Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) in the final 4:03, when Smith also made two free throws. Purdue won the final 5:42 without making a field goal.

Fletcher Loyer scored all seven of his points in the first half, including a contested 3 he banked in as the shot clock expired, and Zach Edey gave Purdue 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Boilers built a 35-21 lead that dwindled to one point before Smith’s late free throws.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: It was another double-double for the junior center. When Maryland made it closer than the home crowd liked, it was Edey who supplied the offense. Edey scored nine of Purdue’s first 13 points in the second half. They finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Julian Reese, Maryland: Despite being outsized by seven inches in the post against Edey, Reese held his own. He picked up his third foul early in the second half, but managed to stay in the game and help put the Terrapins in a position to mount a comeback. Reese finished with 19 points in 8 of 11 shooting.

Purdue bench: Although Trey Kaufman-Renn, Mason Gillis, David Jenkins Jr. and Brandon Newman didn’t provide a lot in terms of scoring, all four gave Purdue a solid effort in the opening half that allowed the Boilermakers to lead by 14 points at the half . Five Boilermakers finished positive in plus-minus. Four of them were the reserves. The other was Edey.

Key moment

It wasn’t Braden Smith’s best performance, which probably came Thursday at Minnesota, but he calmed down under pressure.

Smith had eight points, on a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line, the final four of those putting Purdue ahead by five and three points, respectively, in key situations.

Key stat

Since allowing 37 first-half points to Penn State at the Palestra, Purdue has held four consecutive opponents to 25 or less in the opening 20 minutes.

Nebraska scored 24 and Michigan State had 25. On Thursday night, Purdue held Minnesota to 12 first-half points and Maryland scored just 21 against the Boilermakers.

Ethan Morton, Purdue’s defensive stopper, helped hold Young to 4 of 18 shooting. Young entered the game as Maryland’s offensive leader, averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Well. 3 Purdue 58, Maryland 55

MARYLAND (12-7): Reese 8-11 3-3 19, Scott 2-9 0-0 5, Carey 1-6 0-0 3, Hart 5-12 1-2 11, Young 4-18 2-2 ​​10, Martinez 2-2 2-2 7, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0, Emilien 0-0 0-0 0, Cornish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 8-9 55.

PURDUE (19-1): Furst 2-7 2-2 6, Edey 10-17 4-6 24, Loyer 3-9 0-0 7, Morton 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-4 8-8 8, Gillis 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Newman 0-3 2-2 2, Kaufman-Renn 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 16-18 58.

Halftime—Purdue 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 3-21 (Martinez 1-1, Scott 1-5, Carey 1-6, Hart 0-3, Young 0-6), Purdue 2-13 (Jenkins 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Furst 0-1, Newman 0-1, Smith 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Morton 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 21 (Young 7), Purdue 36 (Edey 16). Assists_Maryland 14 (Young 7), Purdue 13 (Loyer, Smith 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Purdue 14.