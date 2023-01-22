Purdue basketball survives scare at home against Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE − The first half was a thing of beauty.

The second half, not so much.

But…

Jahmir Young’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark and No. 3 Purdue survived a near second-half collapse to beat Maryland 58-55 in Mackey Arena.

Braden Smith made two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining, the only points for the Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) in the final 4:03, when Smith also made two free throws. Purdue won the final 5:42 without making a field goal.

Fletcher Loyer scored all seven of his points in the first half, including a contested 3 he banked in as the shot clock expired, and Zach Edey gave Purdue 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Boilers built a 35-21 lead that dwindled to one point before Smith’s late free throws.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button