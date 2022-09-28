Purdue Basketball Notebook: Zach Edey sidelined as practice opens

More ($): Observations from Day 1 Purdue formally opened preseason practice on Tuesday afternoon, with a roughly three-hour session on Mackey Arena’s new floor. A few notes from Day 1 …

ZACH EDEY SIDELINED

Purdue will build around center Zach Edey this season at both ends of the floor. It had no such opportunity on Tuesday, as the junior remains sidelined by the concussion that’s idled him for about a week, per Coach Matt Painter. “You just move on,” Painter said. “It’s like life. The next man’s up. If he can’t play or he’s in foul trouble, or he’s hurt, the next guys have to be able to play. … It’s part of competition.” Purdue practices again Wednesday, then has Thursday off. “Whenever he gets out of the protocol,” Painter said of Edey’s return. Without him, Painter said, Purdue didn’t practice nearly as much post-up offense on Tuesday. Purdue will use Caleb Furst at the center position extensively this season, with the Boilermakers running much more of a five-out sort of offense with him at the 5. Freshman William Berg is Purdue’s other 7-footer.

FRESHMAN GUARD(S) STAND OUT

Purdue’s going to rely heavily this season on two freshmen in its new-look backcourt: Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Both have made a strong impression in their first few months at Purdue, Smith recently after he returned to full activity after spending the summer rehabbing his foot. Painter won’t be naming any starters any time soon, but Smith would seem to have the inside track at point guard, but not solely because of the fact he’s Purdue’s Lone natural at that position. Loyer will likely push for a starting position himself. “He’s a very intelligent player and has a good savvy about him,” Painter said of Smith. “He has a really good feel (for the game) and a high competitive spirit. He competes. Basketball’s important to him. “He and Fletch both. All those same things I just said you can say about Fletcher.”

SPEAK UP

One of Purdue’s Absolute priorities coming into this season: Communication. That’s been a concern at times with the past few teams, especially at the defensive end, and will remain a point of significant emphasis. “We have a lot of quiet guys,” Painter said, “and you can’t be quiet on the court.” As Purdue transitions into a new group of on-court leaders following the departure of all of last year’s upperclassmen, Painter cited Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton as some of those who seem to be embracing leadership responsibilities. “Our communication is the biggest tone that needs to be set,” Gillis said. “Everybody needs to talk, so we can be on the same page.” That’ll be especially important on defense, and particularly important with so many new players Entering the mix: Four freshmen, two redshirt freshmen and one new transfer, David Jenkins Jr.

MISC

• Purdue spent a good deal of time on Day 1 working on press break. Without a Wealth of natural open-court ball-handlers and with West Virginia, Florida State and Marquette on the non-conference schedule, it will be an emphasis this preseason. Also, with Edey sidelined, that’s something Purdue could do without his absence mattering. • Redshirt freshman Brian Waddell, who spent the summer still recovering from last year’s ACL surgery, was fully involved in practice, wearing a brace over his repaired knee. He’s suggested that he still must regain full confidence in his knee. • Without necessarily tabbing Braden Smith as his starting point guard, Painter did say that when Smith is out of games, Purdue will likely handle point guard duties “by committee,” involving Jenkins, Morton and Loyer. Jenkins has been working on defending the position, but says he believes Purdue views him more as a “lead guard” sort of player. “I think he wants me to be more of a scorer from the point guard spot,” Jenkins said, “and have the ball in my hands early … and that’s kind of what I wanted (being recruited).”