Purdue basketball needs overtime at Nebraska to stay unbeaten

Road games in the Big Ten are rarely easy.

Purdue’s young Boilermakers found out Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska performed masterfully on defense and rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to force overtime, but the fourth-ranked Boilermakers prevailed 65-62 thanks to some late free throws, to improve to 10-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

The Huskers used a 10-0 run over a 1:48 span, hitting three 3s and getting fouled while shooting on one of those, to spark the home crowd. Nebraska carried that momentum throughout, but the Boilermakers survived.

3 stars

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week supplied offense when the Boilermakers couldn’t get anyone else going. Known for his shooting ability, Loyer provided the highlight of the game with a driving dunk over Emmanuel Bandoumele midway through the second half. The guard finished with a career-high 22 points. They struggled from the outside, hitting just 2-of-10 from beyond the arc, including what would have been the game-winner on a wide open 3 from the corner at the end of regulation. Loyer, however, made two huge shots in overtime, each giving Purdue a one-point lead. His jumper with 1:24 to go put the Boilermakers ahead 61-60 and they wouldn’t trail again.

