Purdue Basketball: Minnesota vs Purdue Open Thread
The Boilermakers take on the Gophers this afternoon. I don’t know about you, but I’m almost sports exhausted this weekend. Never-the-less, Purdue is must see TV and I could use a palate cleanser after last night’s football game.
Purdue Roster
Now Starting For You Purdue Boilermakers
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Center
|15
|Zach Edey
|Jr
|7’4″
|295
|Toronto, Canada
|Forward
|1
|Caleb Furst
|So
|6’10”
|230
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|Wing
|25
|Ethan Morton
|Jr
|6’7″
|215
|Butler, PA
|Wing
|2
|Fletcher Loyer
|Fr
|6’4″
|185
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Point Guard
|3
|Braden Smith
|Fr
|6’0″
|180
|Westfield, IN
Bench Mob
|Forward
|4
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|Fr
|6’9″
|225
|Sellersburg, IN
|Wing/Forward
|11
|Brian Waddell
|Fr
|6’8″
|195
|Carmel, IN
|Wing
|5
|Brandon Newman
|Jr
|6’5″
|200
|Valparaiso, IN
|Wing/Point Guard
|14
|David Jenkins
|Sr
|6’1″
|200
|Tacoma, WA
Minnesota Roster
Minnesota Starting 5
|Point Guard
|55
|Ta’Lon Cooper
|Jr
|6’4″
|195
|Roebuck, SC
|Morehead State
|Wing
|10
|Jamison Battle
|Jr
|6’4″
|225
|Robbinsdale, MN
|George Washington
|Wing
|24
|Jaden Henley
|Fr
|6’7″
|200
|Ontario, CA
|Forward
|42
|Treyton Thompson
|So
|7’0″
|210
|Glenwood, MN
|Center
|3
|Dawson Garcia
|So
|6’11”
|230
|Savage, MN
|Marquette/UNC
Minnesota Bench
|Center/Forward
|21
|Pharrell Payne
|Fr
|6’9″
|230
|Cottage Grove, MN
|Point Guard/Wing
|4
|Braeden Carrington
|Fr
|6’4″
|190
|Brooklyn Park, MN
|Forward
|1
|Joshua Ola-Joseph
|Fr
|6’7
|215
|Brooklyn Park, MN
|Point Guard
|0
|Taurus Samuels
|Sr
|6’1″
|190
|Oceanside, CA
|Dartmouth
Purdue Stats
Purdue Stats Through 12/3
|Zach Edey
|Center
|30.3
|AS
|74
|22.1
|11.4
|0.9
|0.3
|2.1
|1.9
|Caleb Furst
|Forward
|16.9
|33
|64
|6.6
|5.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.6
|0.3
|Ethan Morton
|Wing
|24.1
|16
|93
|4.6
|2.6
|4.7
|0.9
|0.3
|1.1
|Fletcher Loyer
|Wing
|27.6
|38
|67
|11.3
|1.6
|2.3
|0.6
|0
|0.9
|Braden Smith
|Guard
|28.9
|40
|92
|10.3
|5.3
|3.7
|1.9
|0
|2.4
|Bench
|Brandon Newman
|Wing
|17.6
|35
|78
|7.4
|4.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.4
|1.3
|David Jenkins
|Guard
|14.3
|33
|67
|4.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0
|1.3
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|Center/Forward
|11.6
|17
|50
|4.1
|2.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|0.6
|Brian Waddell
|Wing
|10
|0
|100
|1
|0.7
|0.6
|0
|0
|0.6
Minnesota Stats
Minnesota Stats
|Ta’Lon Cooper
|Point Guard
|35.1
|53
|47
|10.4
|4.6
|7
|1.7
|0.6
|3
|Jamison Battle
|Wing
|34.7
|23
|75
|11.3
|4.3
|1.3
|0
|0
|1.3
|Jaden Henley
|Wing
|25.1
|29
|71
|6.1
|1.9
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|2.6
|Treyton Thompson
|Forward
|13.1
|23
|60
|2.6
|2.3
|1
|0.1
|0.6
|0.3
|Dawson Garcia
|Center
|29.4
|33
|65
|14.3
|6
|1.3
|0.9
|0.4
|2
|Bench
|Pharrell Payne
|Center/Forward
|23.4
|AS
|50
|8.7
|6.4
|0.6
|0.6
|0.9
|2.4
|Braeden Carrington
|Point Guard/Wing
|24.2
|32
|50
|7.6
|4.6
|0.6
|1
|0.2
|1
|Joshua Ola-Joseph
|Forward
|16.3
|20
|47
|6.3
|2.1
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.9
|Taurus Samuels
|Point Guard
|11.6
|43
|20
|1.7
|1.1
|0.7
|0
|0
|0.4
Predictions
ESPN Matchup Predictor
Purdue: 92.2%
Minnesota: 7.8%
KenPom
Purdue: 72nd
Minnesota: 54
95% Confidence
DraftKings (Odds subject to change)
Purdue: -19
Breaking News
Well Mason Gillis tonight. Caleb Furst get’s the start. Expect more Kaufman-Renn (4&5) and Brian Waddell (4) off the bench tonight.