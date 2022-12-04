Purdue Basketball: Minnesota vs Purdue Open Thread

The Boilermakers take on the Gophers this afternoon. I don’t know about you, but I’m almost sports exhausted this weekend. Never-the-less, Purdue is must see TV and I could use a palate cleanser after last night’s football game.

Purdue Roster

Now Starting For You Purdue Boilermakers Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Center 15 Zach Edey Jr 7’4″ 295 Toronto, Canada Forward 1 Caleb Furst So 6’10” 230 Ft. Wayne, IN Wing 25 Ethan Morton Jr 6’7″ 215 Butler, PA Wing 2 Fletcher Loyer Fr 6’4″ 185 Fort Wayne, IN Point Guard 3 Braden Smith Fr 6’0″ 180 Westfield, IN

Bench Mob Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Forward 4 Trey Kaufman-Renn Fr 6’9″ 225 Sellersburg, IN Wing/Forward 11 Brian Waddell Fr 6’8″ 195 Carmel, IN Wing 5 Brandon Newman Jr 6’5″ 200 Valparaiso, IN Wing/Point Guard 14 David Jenkins Sr 6’1″ 200 Tacoma, WA

Minnesota Roster

Minnesota Starting 5 Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Point Guard 55 Ta’Lon Cooper Jr 6’4″ 195 Roebuck, SC Morehead State Wing 10 Jamison Battle Jr 6’4″ 225 Robbinsdale, MN George Washington Wing 24 Jaden Henley Fr 6’7″ 200 Ontario, CA Forward 42 Treyton Thompson So 7’0″ 210 Glenwood, MN Center 3 Dawson Garcia So 6’11” 230 Savage, MN Marquette/UNC

Minnesota Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Center/Forward 21 Pharrell Payne Fr 6’9″ 230 Cottage Grove, MN Point Guard/Wing 4 Braeden Carrington Fr 6’4″ 190 Brooklyn Park, MN Forward 1 Joshua Ola-Joseph Fr 6’7 215 Brooklyn Park, MN Point Guard 0 Taurus Samuels Sr 6’1″ 190 Oceanside, CA Dartmouth

Purdue Stats

Purdue Stats Through 12/3 Starters Position Minutes 3 Point % FT % Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers Starters Position Minutes 3 Point % FT % Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers Zach Edey Center 30.3 AS 74 22.1 11.4 0.9 0.3 2.1 1.9 Caleb Furst Forward 16.9 33 64 6.6 5.1 0.4 0.1 0.6 0.3 Ethan Morton Wing 24.1 16 93 4.6 2.6 4.7 0.9 0.3 1.1 Fletcher Loyer Wing 27.6 38 67 11.3 1.6 2.3 0.6 0 0.9 Braden Smith Guard 28.9 40 92 10.3 5.3 3.7 1.9 0 2.4 Bench Brandon Newman Wing 17.6 35 78 7.4 4.6 0.9 0.3 0.4 1.3 David Jenkins Guard 14.3 33 67 4.3 1.3 0.7 0.2 0 1.3 Trey Kaufman-Renn Center/Forward 11.6 17 50 4.1 2.6 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.6 Brian Waddell Wing 10 0 100 1 0.7 0.6 0 0 0.6

Minnesota Stats

Minnesota Stats Starters Position Minutes 3 Point % FT % Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers Starters Position Minutes 3 Point % FT % Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers Ta’Lon Cooper Point Guard 35.1 53 47 10.4 4.6 7 1.7 0.6 3 Jamison Battle Wing 34.7 23 75 11.3 4.3 1.3 0 0 1.3 Jaden Henley Wing 25.1 29 71 6.1 1.9 0.9 0.7 0.7 2.6 Treyton Thompson Forward 13.1 23 60 2.6 2.3 1 0.1 0.6 0.3 Dawson Garcia Center 29.4 33 65 14.3 6 1.3 0.9 0.4 2 Bench Pharrell Payne Center/Forward 23.4 AS 50 8.7 6.4 0.6 0.6 0.9 2.4 Braeden Carrington Point Guard/Wing 24.2 32 50 7.6 4.6 0.6 1 0.2 1 Joshua Ola-Joseph Forward 16.3 20 47 6.3 2.1 0 0 0.3 0.9 Taurus Samuels Point Guard 11.6 43 20 1.7 1.1 0.7 0 0 0.4

Predictions

ESPN Matchup Predictor

Purdue: 92.2%

Minnesota: 7.8%

KenPom

Purdue: 72nd

Minnesota: 54

95% Confidence

DraftKings (Odds subject to change)

Purdue: -19

Breaking News

Well Mason Gillis tonight. Caleb Furst get’s the start. Expect more Kaufman-Renn (4&5) and Brian Waddell (4) off the bench tonight.