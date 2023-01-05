Purdue basketball lost, but how do Boilers respond at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ethan Morton got a taste of this a year ago.

In the Big Ten Conference, every game is physical. Every team knows your strengths and weaknesses.

And, as Purdue found out Monday, every team is capable of beating any other team in the league.

“Just realizing it’s a grind. There’s no off nights,” Morton said. “Your effort’s always got to be there and if your effort is there, then that can a lot of times carry you a long way.”

Top-ranked Purdue now has a loss, falling 65-64 to Rutgers at Mackey Arena on Monday.

Now it’s about how the Boilermakers respond in a tough two-game road stretch over the next four days, starting with Thursday’s game at No. 24 Ohio State.

“At some point it was going to happen and we’re going to learn from it and move on and get ready for Ohio State,” freshman point guard Braden Smith said.

Smith and fellow starting guard Fletcher Loyer hadn’t yet experienced defeat in college basketball.

They knew it was coming, just like the older players on the team did.

It didn’t make it any easier to take, but what it may have done is refocused Purdue ahead of the upcoming grind.

Brandon Newman’s late 3 was off target, failing to answer a Rutgers 3 on the previous possession.

MORE:Doyel: Matt Painter warned Rutgers was ‘playing for keeps,’ but No. 1 Purdue didn’t listen

Before that, though, a lot of other situations played into the final outcome.

“Losing really wakes you up. Losing makes you tighten up on some things that you might not have noticed before,” junior center Zach Edey said. “Losing, it magnifies every possession, especially when you lose by one point.

“Everyone looks at that last shot as maybe we could’ve got a better one, this, that and the other thing. Maybe five possessions before we could’ve got a better shot. Maybe 10 possessions before we could’ve got a better shot. We could’ve played defense a little better. It’s not one possession. Every possession matters.”

Purdue Coach Matt Painter said it’s not as simple as putting it in the past.

The loss to Rutgers has a silver lining at least.

“You don’t want to forget some of the things you struggled with,” Painter said Wednesday. “When you don’t forget it, you fix it and you get better because of it.”

Regardless of Monday’s result, Purdue was facing a tough game at Ohio State Thursday. And at Penn State Sunday. and for the rest of the schedule moving forward.

“When you go on a winning streak, you make mistakes while you’re doing it.” Painter said. “It doesn’t really hit home.

“It doesn’t really hit home with certain guys until you get that loss. Normally those things start to resonate a little more clearly.”

What happened Monday isn’t about one loss.

It’s about not letting one bad outing become two or three in a row.

“This league is real. We played two or three games, you know it now,” Morton said. “It’s every night. I think we understand that. We’ll put together a good effort on Thursday.”

Well. 1 Purdue (13-1, 2-1) at No. 24 Ohio State (10-3, 2-0)

Thursday, 7 p.m

TV: FS1

Radio: WAZY-FM 96.5