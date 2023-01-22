Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Previews Home Matchup Against Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ahead of Purdue basketball’s game against Maryland on Sunday, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to break down the Matchup as the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers get set to play inside Mackey Arena.

Here’s the complete transcript of everything he had to say before game day, which is scheduled for 1 pm ET and will be televised on FS1:

It’s what Maryland will bring to Mackey Arena

painter: Well, first of all, they have a lot of interchangeable pieces. So their ability to change defenses, switch a lot, just use their overall athleticism, I think that’s more than anything. Obviously, we’re more familiar with the guys that have been there before. You know, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, Julian Reese.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button