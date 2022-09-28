Purdue Basketball Begins 2022-23 Preseason Practices, Zach Edey Did Not Participate Tuesday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program began its official preseason practices on Tuesday inside Mackey Arena, kicking off the team’s 2022-23 campaign.

The Boilermakers were 28-9 last season and are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, which was the fourth in the last five years under Coach Matt Painter. After taking down Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament, the team’s season ended in a 67-64 loss to Saint Peter’s.

This year’s Squad Returns just two starters in center Zach Edey and forward Mason Gillis, who are both Juniors this season. Purdue’s 71 returning starts from a year ago are the fewest since the 2018-19 team returned just 41 starts.

