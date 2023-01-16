Purdue basketball beats Michigan State behind Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer

EAST LANSING, Michigan − Purdue walks alone.

Michigan State was seemingly moments away from making the Big Ten race a three-way tie atop the standings, but Zach Edey had other ideas.

Edey caught an entry pass, dribbled to his left, spun to his right and tossed a short right-handed hook shot over Mady Sissoko with 2.2 seconds remaining.

Tyson Walker’s 3 at the buzzer was off the mark and the third-ranked Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) survived 64-63 over Michigan State at the Breslin Center.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: The Boilermakers had little Offensive Firepower outside of their 7-foot-4 center. But Edey supplied his fair share to have Purdue in position late when Fletcher Loyer was able to step up and supply some assistance. Edey finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds.

