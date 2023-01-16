Purdue basketball beats Michigan State behind Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer

EAST LANSING, Michigan − Purdue walks alone.

Michigan State was seemingly moments away from making the Big Ten race a three-way tie atop the standings, but Zach Edey had other ideas.

Edey caught an entry pass, dribbled to his left, spun to his right and tossed a short right-handed hook shot over Mady Sissoko with 2.2 seconds remaining.

Tyson Walker’s 3 at the buzzer was off the mark and the third-ranked Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) survived 64-63 over Michigan State at the Breslin Center.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: The Boilermakers had little Offensive Firepower outside of their 7-foot-4 center. But Edey supplied his fair share to have Purdue in position late when Fletcher Loyer was able to step up and supply some assistance. Edey finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds.

Tyson Walker, Michigan State: Walker got loose and made a wide-open 3 with 8.5 seconds left in the first half, which heated up the senior guard. He’d go off in the second half and hit the go-ahead jumper with 1:38 to go. Walker scored 30 points, including 19 in the second half.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: The Boilers Desperately needed two things, someone to hit a jump shot and a second player to step up and score. With one fast break, Loyer did both, pulling up for a 3 that tied the game at 32 after Michigan State captured the lead. After scoring just three points in the first half, Loyer finished with 17, including two clutch free throws that put Purdue ahead 62-61 with 32.5 seconds left.

Key moment

Purdue looked comfortable in the raucous Breslin Center, leading 25-16 with 3:13 to go in the first half. Then the Boilermakers imploded.

Michigan State ended the first half with a 9-2 run, capped with Walker’s 3 with 8.5 seconds left that cut Purdue’s lead to 27-25 at halftime.

The Boilermakers ended the first half without a made field goal over the final 5:47. Purdue made just 2 of its final 10 shots in the half and missed its final five. After turning the ball over just twice in the first 18:07, Purdue gave it away three times in the final 1:53 of the first half.

When Purdue had a chance to Bury the Spartans heading into halftime, instead, Michigan State made it a ball game and took all the momentum into the locker room.

It was a sluggish start to the second half as well and Purdue went a stretch where it was just 4 of its last 21 from the field.

Purdue was able to withstand that and keep its cool when things didn’t go well, which was crucial in front of a hostile crowd.

Key stat

When Purdue wasn’t good from the field, the Boilermakers were performing from the free throw line.

The Boilermakers finished 16 of 18 from the free throw line.

