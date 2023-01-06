Purdue Basketball at #24 Ohio State – Open Thread

Purdue is in Columbus, Ohio today to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Boilermakers of course suffered their first defeat of the season Monday as they fell to Rutgers after a three pointer found the bottom of the net with just 10 seconds to go. What a world we live in that this has happened in back to back seasons. Anyway…

Tonight will be a big challenge for Purdue not just because of the opponent but because of the mental toughness they will need to show. Bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss is never easy and with such a young team I don’t think we are quite sure how they will do. No changes to the starting lineup have been indicated yet, but it wouldn’t shock me if Painter switched things up following the loss. Painter tends to stick with a lineup as long as it’s winning.

January 5, 2023, 7:00 AM EST

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FS1

Ohio State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 23 Zed Key Jr 6’8″ 255 Bay Shore, NY F 10 Brice Sensabaugh Fr 6’6″ 235 Orlando, FL F 14 Justice Sueing Sr 6’6″ 210 Honolulu, HI Cal G 4 Sean McNeil Grad 6’4″ 205 Union, KY West Virginia G 2 Bruce Thornton Fr 6’2″ 215 Alpharetta, GA

Ohio State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 34 Felix Okpara Fr 6’11” 220 Lagos, Nigeria G/F 0 Tanner Holden Sr 6’6″ 200 Wheelersburg, OH Wright State G 1 Roddy Gayle Fr 6’4″ 205 Niagara Falls, NY

KenPom Prediction

Purdue – 70

Ohio State – 72nd

57% confidence

Current Gambling Odds

As of this writing Purdue is a 1.5 point dog on the road to the Buckeyes. Not too bad considering that again, this is a Big Ten road game against a ranked opponent.